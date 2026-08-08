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QQQH: NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF
QQQH exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.72 and at a high of 54.97.
Follow NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQQH stock price today?
NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock is priced at 54.80 today. It trades within 54.72 - 54.97, yesterday's close was 54.57, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of QQQH shows these updates.
Does NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF is currently valued at 54.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.60% and USD. View the chart live to track QQQH movements.
How to buy QQQH stock?
You can buy NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF shares at the current price of 54.80. Orders are usually placed near 54.80 or 55.10, while 41 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow QQQH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQQH stock?
Investing in NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.08 - 56.76 and current price 54.80. Many compare 2.33% and 4.18% before placing orders at 54.80 or 55.10. Explore the QQQH price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF in the past year was 56.76. Within 50.08 - 56.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (QQQH) over the year was 50.08. Comparing it with the current 54.80 and 50.08 - 56.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQQH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQQH stock split?
NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.57, and 2.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.57
- Open
- 54.94
- Bid
- 54.80
- Ask
- 55.10
- Low
- 54.72
- High
- 54.97
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 2.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.18%
- Year Change
- 2.60%