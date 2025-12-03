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QQMG: Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

50.39 USD 0.49 (0.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQMG exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.15 and at a high of 50.42.

Follow Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QQMG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QQMG stock price today?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock is priced at 50.39 today. It trades within 50.15 - 50.42, yesterday's close was 49.90, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of QQMG shows these updates.

Does Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF is currently valued at 50.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.48% and USD. View the chart live to track QQMG movements.

How to buy QQMG stock?

You can buy Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF shares at the current price of 50.39. Orders are usually placed near 50.39 or 50.69, while 52 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow QQMG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QQMG stock?

Investing in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.05 - 51.93 and current price 50.39. Many compare 4.87% and 23.50% before placing orders at 50.39 or 50.69. Explore the QQMG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the past year was 51.93. Within 38.05 - 51.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) over the year was 38.05. Comparing it with the current 50.39 and 38.05 - 51.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQMG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QQMG stock split?

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.90, and 30.48% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.15 50.42
Year Range
38.05 51.93
Previous Close
49.90
Open
50.37
Bid
50.39
Ask
50.69
Low
50.15
High
50.42
Volume
52
Daily Change
0.98%
Month Change
4.87%
6 Months Change
23.50%
Year Change
30.48%
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