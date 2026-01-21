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QQH: HCM Defender 100 Index ETF
QQH exchange rate has changed by 1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.35 and at a high of 85.31.
Follow HCM Defender 100 Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QQH News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQH stock price today?
HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock is priced at 85.28 today. It trades within 84.35 - 85.31, yesterday's close was 84.03, and trading volume reached 66. The live price chart of QQH shows these updates.
Does HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock pay dividends?
HCM Defender 100 Index ETF is currently valued at 85.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.45% and USD. View the chart live to track QQH movements.
How to buy QQH stock?
You can buy HCM Defender 100 Index ETF shares at the current price of 85.28. Orders are usually placed near 85.28 or 85.58, while 66 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow QQH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQH stock?
Investing in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 68.57 - 89.64 and current price 85.28. Many compare 6.32% and 16.46% before placing orders at 85.28 or 85.58. Explore the QQH price chart live with daily changes.
What are HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF in the past year was 89.64. Within 68.57 - 89.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track HCM Defender 100 Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) over the year was 68.57. Comparing it with the current 85.28 and 68.57 - 89.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQH stock split?
HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.03, and 23.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.03
- Open
- 84.85
- Bid
- 85.28
- Ask
- 85.58
- Low
- 84.35
- High
- 85.31
- Volume
- 66
- Daily Change
- 1.49%
- Month Change
- 6.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.46%
- Year Change
- 23.45%