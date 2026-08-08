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QQDN: ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ
QQDN exchange rate has changed by -1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.97 and at a high of 20.05.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQDN stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock is priced at 19.97 today. It trades within 19.97 - 20.05, yesterday's close was 20.28, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of QQDN shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is currently valued at 19.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -34.65% and USD. View the chart live to track QQDN movements.
How to buy QQDN stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ shares at the current price of 19.97. Orders are usually placed near 19.97 or 20.27, while 8 and -0.40% show market activity. Follow QQDN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQDN stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ involves considering the yearly range 19.63 - 35.03 and current price 19.97. Many compare -4.08% and -35.20% before placing orders at 19.97 or 20.27. Explore the QQDN price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ in the past year was 35.03. Within 19.63 - 35.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (QQDN) over the year was 19.63. Comparing it with the current 19.97 and 19.63 - 35.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQDN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQDN stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.28, and -34.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.28
- Open
- 20.05
- Bid
- 19.97
- Ask
- 20.27
- Low
- 19.97
- High
- 20.05
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.53%
- Month Change
- -4.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.20%
- Year Change
- -34.65%