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QQA: Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
QQA exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.24 and at a high of 56.73.
Follow Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQA stock price today?
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock is priced at 56.63 today. It trades within 56.24 - 56.73, yesterday's close was 56.16, and trading volume reached 331. The live price chart of QQA shows these updates.
Does Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF is currently valued at 56.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.59% and USD. View the chart live to track QQA movements.
How to buy QQA stock?
You can buy Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 56.63. Orders are usually placed near 56.63 or 56.93, while 331 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow QQA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQA stock?
Investing in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.20 - 58.53 and current price 56.63. Many compare 3.72% and 9.71% before placing orders at 56.63 or 56.93. Explore the QQA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the past year was 58.53. Within 48.20 - 58.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) over the year was 48.20. Comparing it with the current 56.63 and 48.20 - 58.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQA stock split?
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.16, and 8.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.16
- Open
- 56.47
- Bid
- 56.63
- Ask
- 56.93
- Low
- 56.24
- High
- 56.73
- Volume
- 331
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 3.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.71%
- Year Change
- 8.59%