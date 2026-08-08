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QPUX: Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF
QPUX exchange rate has changed by 14.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.66 and at a high of 20.04.
Follow Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QPUX stock price today?
Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF stock is priced at 20.02 today. It trades within 17.66 - 20.04, yesterday's close was 17.48, and trading volume reached 300. The live price chart of QPUX shows these updates.
Does Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF is currently valued at 20.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.53% and USD. View the chart live to track QPUX movements.
How to buy QPUX stock?
You can buy Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF shares at the current price of 20.02. Orders are usually placed near 20.02 or 20.32, while 300 and 11.22% show market activity. Follow QPUX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QPUX stock?
Investing in Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.60 - 89.61 and current price 20.02. Many compare 36.19% and 156.67% before placing orders at 20.02 or 20.32. Explore the QPUX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF in the past year was 89.61. Within 5.60 - 89.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF (QPUX) over the year was 5.60. Comparing it with the current 20.02 and 5.60 - 89.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QPUX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QPUX stock split?
Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.48, and 14.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.48
- Open
- 18.00
- Bid
- 20.02
- Ask
- 20.32
- Low
- 17.66
- High
- 20.04
- Volume
- 300
- Daily Change
- 14.53%
- Month Change
- 36.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 156.67%
- Year Change
- 14.53%