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QMNV: FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November
QMNV exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.33 and at a high of 25.37.
Follow FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is QMNV stock price today?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November stock is priced at 25.34 today. It trades within 25.33 - 25.37, yesterday's close was 25.31, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of QMNV shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November is currently valued at 25.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.22% and USD. View the chart live to track QMNV movements.
How to buy QMNV stock?
You can buy FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November shares at the current price of 25.34. Orders are usually placed near 25.34 or 25.64, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QMNV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QMNV stock?
Investing in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November involves considering the yearly range 22.31 - 25.37 and current price 25.34. Many compare 1.44% and 8.66% before placing orders at 25.34 or 25.64. Explore the QMNV price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November in the past year was 25.37. Within 22.31 - 25.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November (QMNV) over the year was 22.31. Comparing it with the current 25.34 and 22.31 - 25.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QMNV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QMNV stock split?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.31, and 9.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.31
- Open
- 25.34
- Bid
- 25.34
- Ask
- 25.64
- Low
- 25.33
- High
- 25.37
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.66%
- Year Change
- 9.22%