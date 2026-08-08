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QMFE: FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February
QMFE exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.50 and at a high of 24.50.
Follow FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is QMFE stock price today?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 24.50 today. It trades within 24.50 - 24.50, yesterday's close was 24.41, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of QMFE shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 24.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.46% and USD. View the chart live to track QMFE movements.
How to buy QMFE stock?
You can buy FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 24.50. Orders are usually placed near 24.50 or 24.80, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QMFE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QMFE stock?
Investing in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 21.73 - 24.50 and current price 24.50. Many compare 1.03% and 8.02% before placing orders at 24.50 or 24.80. Explore the QMFE price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 24.50. Within 21.73 - 24.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February (QMFE) over the year was 21.73. Comparing it with the current 24.50 and 21.73 - 24.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QMFE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QMFE stock split?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.41, and 8.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.41
- Open
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.50
- Ask
- 24.80
- Low
- 24.50
- High
- 24.50
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.02%
- Year Change
- 8.46%