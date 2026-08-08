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QLVE: FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund
QLVE exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.19 and at a high of 33.19.
Follow FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is QLVE stock price today?
FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock is priced at 33.19 today. It trades within 33.19 - 33.19, yesterday's close was 33.15, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of QLVE shows these updates.
Does FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund is currently valued at 33.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.40% and USD. View the chart live to track QLVE movements.
How to buy QLVE stock?
You can buy FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund shares at the current price of 33.19. Orders are usually placed near 33.19 or 33.49, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QLVE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QLVE stock?
Investing in FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 28.16 - 35.03 and current price 33.19. Many compare 1.13% and 5.30% before placing orders at 33.19 or 33.49. Explore the QLVE price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the past year was 35.03. Within 28.16 - 35.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLVE) over the year was 28.16. Comparing it with the current 33.19 and 28.16 - 35.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLVE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QLVE stock split?
FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.15, and 15.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.15
- Open
- 33.19
- Bid
- 33.19
- Ask
- 33.49
- Low
- 33.19
- High
- 33.19
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.30%
- Year Change
- 15.40%