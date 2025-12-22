QuotesSections
Currencies / QLVD
Back to US Stock Market

QLVD: FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index

34.06 USD 0.19 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QLVD exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.06 and at a high of 34.16.

Follow FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QLVD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QLVD stock price today?

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index stock is priced at 34.06 today. It trades within 34.06 - 34.16, yesterday's close was 34.25, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of QLVD shows these updates.

Does FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index stock pay dividends?

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index is currently valued at 34.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.27% and USD. View the chart live to track QLVD movements.

How to buy QLVD stock?

You can buy FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index shares at the current price of 34.06. Orders are usually placed near 34.06 or 34.36, while 3 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow QLVD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QLVD stock?

Investing in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index involves considering the yearly range 30.51 - 34.94 and current price 34.06. Many compare -0.55% and -0.76% before placing orders at 34.06 or 34.36. Explore the QLVD price chart live with daily changes.

What are FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index stock highest prices?

The highest price of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index in the past year was 34.94. Within 30.51 - 34.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index performance using the live chart.

What are FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index (QLVD) over the year was 30.51. Comparing it with the current 34.06 and 30.51 - 34.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLVD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QLVD stock split?

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.25, and 9.27% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.06 34.16
Year Range
30.51 34.94
Previous Close
34.25
Open
34.16
Bid
34.06
Ask
34.36
Low
34.06
High
34.16
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.55%
Month Change
-0.55%
6 Months Change
-0.76%
Year Change
9.27%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev