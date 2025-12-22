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QLVD: FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index
QLVD exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.06 and at a high of 34.16.
Follow FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QLVD News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QLVD stock price today?
FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index stock is priced at 34.06 today. It trades within 34.06 - 34.16, yesterday's close was 34.25, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of QLVD shows these updates.
Does FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index stock pay dividends?
FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index is currently valued at 34.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.27% and USD. View the chart live to track QLVD movements.
How to buy QLVD stock?
You can buy FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index shares at the current price of 34.06. Orders are usually placed near 34.06 or 34.36, while 3 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow QLVD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QLVD stock?
Investing in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index involves considering the yearly range 30.51 - 34.94 and current price 34.06. Many compare -0.55% and -0.76% before placing orders at 34.06 or 34.36. Explore the QLVD price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index in the past year was 34.94. Within 30.51 - 34.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index (QLVD) over the year was 30.51. Comparing it with the current 34.06 and 30.51 - 34.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLVD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QLVD stock split?
FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.25, and 9.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.25
- Open
- 34.16
- Bid
- 34.06
- Ask
- 34.36
- Low
- 34.06
- High
- 34.16
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- -0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.76%
- Year Change
- 9.27%