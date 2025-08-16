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QLV: FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund
QLV exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 79.62 and at a high of 79.77.
Follow FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QLV News
- Labor Market Frozen, Fed PUT On Ice
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- QLV ETF: Sensible Quality And Low Volatility Strategy Outperformance Unlikely (QLV)
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- QLV: Going Beyond Low Volatility (NYSEARCA:QLV)
- Multi-Asset 2026 Outlook: Navigating Key Controversies
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QLV stock price today?
FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock is priced at 79.77 today. It trades within 79.62 - 79.77, yesterday's close was 79.48, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of QLV shows these updates.
Does FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund is currently valued at 79.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.33% and USD. View the chart live to track QLV movements.
How to buy QLV stock?
You can buy FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund shares at the current price of 79.77. Orders are usually placed near 79.77 or 80.07, while 2 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow QLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QLV stock?
Investing in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 70.29 - 79.77 and current price 79.77. Many compare 1.75% and 5.78% before placing orders at 79.77 or 80.07. Explore the QLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the past year was 79.77. Within 70.29 - 79.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 79.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) over the year was 70.29. Comparing it with the current 79.77 and 70.29 - 79.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QLV stock split?
FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 79.48, and 13.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 79.48
- Open
- 79.62
- Bid
- 79.77
- Ask
- 80.07
- Low
- 79.62
- High
- 79.77
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.78%
- Year Change
- 13.33%