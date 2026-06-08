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QLTA: iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF
QLTA exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.56 and at a high of 46.68.
Follow iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QLTA News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QLTA stock price today?
iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 46.60 today. It trades within 46.56 - 46.68, yesterday's close was 46.53, and trading volume reached 127. The live price chart of QLTA shows these updates.
Does iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 46.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.08% and USD. View the chart live to track QLTA movements.
How to buy QLTA stock?
You can buy iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 46.60. Orders are usually placed near 46.60 or 46.90, while 127 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow QLTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QLTA stock?
Investing in iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.41 - 49.02 and current price 46.60. Many compare 0.41% and -3.48% before placing orders at 46.60 or 46.90. Explore the QLTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 49.02. Within 46.41 - 49.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) over the year was 46.41. Comparing it with the current 46.60 and 46.41 - 49.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QLTA stock split?
iShares Aaa A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.53, and -2.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.53
- Open
- 46.66
- Bid
- 46.60
- Ask
- 46.90
- Low
- 46.56
- High
- 46.68
- Volume
- 127
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.48%
- Year Change
- -2.08%