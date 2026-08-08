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QLDY: Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF
QLDY exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.30 and at a high of 42.66.
Follow Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QLDY stock price today?
Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF stock is priced at 42.64 today. It trades within 42.30 - 42.66, yesterday's close was 42.33, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of QLDY shows these updates.
Does Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF is currently valued at 42.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.58% and USD. View the chart live to track QLDY movements.
How to buy QLDY stock?
You can buy Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF shares at the current price of 42.64. Orders are usually placed near 42.64 or 42.94, while 53 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow QLDY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QLDY stock?
Investing in Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.40 - 52.35 and current price 42.64. Many compare 4.77% and 0.95% before placing orders at 42.64 or 42.94. Explore the QLDY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF in the past year was 52.35. Within 37.40 - 52.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF (QLDY) over the year was 37.40. Comparing it with the current 42.64 and 37.40 - 52.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLDY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QLDY stock split?
Defiance NASDAQ 100 Lightningspread Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.33, and -15.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.33
- Open
- 42.50
- Bid
- 42.64
- Ask
- 42.94
- Low
- 42.30
- High
- 42.66
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- 4.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.95%
- Year Change
- -15.58%