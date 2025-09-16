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QLD: ProShares Ultra QQQ
QLD exchange rate has changed by 2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.57 and at a high of 92.36.
Follow ProShares Ultra QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QLD News
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- QLD: Q2 Tech Earnings Are Going To Be So Good 20-Year-Old Leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA:QLD)
- Retire With $500,000 Using The Near-Perfect Portfolio Strategy
- Leveraged ETFs for Investors Seeking Bold Tactical Opportunities
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- How To Invest $100,000 Today: 5 Strategies For Success
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Sell QLD - Buy QYLD, And Here Is Why (NYSEARCA:QLD)
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Retire With A Potential $5,000 Monthly Income And High Growth
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- QLD: A 2x Nasdaq-100 Leveraged ETF Built For Bull Runs (NYSEARCA:QLD)
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- Near-Perfect Portfolio Strategy For Today’s Uncertain Market
- How To Prepare For The Market Top
- How To Build A $500,000 Low-Stress Retirement Portfolio
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
- Introducing TMC Research’s Recession Probability Indicator
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QLD stock price today?
ProShares Ultra QQQ stock is priced at 92.20 today. It trades within 90.57 - 92.36, yesterday's close was 90.13, and trading volume reached 6913. The live price chart of QLD shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra QQQ stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra QQQ is currently valued at 92.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.35% and USD. View the chart live to track QLD movements.
How to buy QLD stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra QQQ shares at the current price of 92.20. Orders are usually placed near 92.20 or 92.50, while 6913 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow QLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QLD stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra QQQ involves considering the yearly range 56.60 - 153.32 and current price 92.20. Many compare 10.05% and 39.57% before placing orders at 92.20 or 92.50. Explore the QLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra QQQ stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the past year was 153.32. Within 56.60 - 153.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra QQQ performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra QQQ stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) over the year was 56.60. Comparing it with the current 92.20 and 56.60 - 153.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QLD stock split?
ProShares Ultra QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.13, and -23.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 90.13
- Open
- 91.55
- Bid
- 92.20
- Ask
- 92.50
- Low
- 90.57
- High
- 92.36
- Volume
- 6.913 K
- Daily Change
- 2.30%
- Month Change
- 10.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.57%
- Year Change
- -23.35%