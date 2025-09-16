QuotesSections
Currencies / QLD
Back to US Stock Market

QLD: ProShares Ultra QQQ

92.20 USD 2.07 (2.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QLD exchange rate has changed by 2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.57 and at a high of 92.36.

Follow ProShares Ultra QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QLD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QLD stock price today?

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock is priced at 92.20 today. It trades within 90.57 - 92.36, yesterday's close was 90.13, and trading volume reached 6913. The live price chart of QLD shows these updates.

Does ProShares Ultra QQQ stock pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra QQQ is currently valued at 92.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.35% and USD. View the chart live to track QLD movements.

How to buy QLD stock?

You can buy ProShares Ultra QQQ shares at the current price of 92.20. Orders are usually placed near 92.20 or 92.50, while 6913 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow QLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QLD stock?

Investing in ProShares Ultra QQQ involves considering the yearly range 56.60 - 153.32 and current price 92.20. Many compare 10.05% and 39.57% before placing orders at 92.20 or 92.50. Explore the QLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Ultra QQQ stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the past year was 153.32. Within 56.60 - 153.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra QQQ performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Ultra QQQ stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) over the year was 56.60. Comparing it with the current 92.20 and 56.60 - 153.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QLD stock split?

ProShares Ultra QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.13, and -23.35% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
90.57 92.36
Year Range
56.60 153.32
Previous Close
90.13
Open
91.55
Bid
92.20
Ask
92.50
Low
90.57
High
92.36
Volume
6.913 K
Daily Change
2.30%
Month Change
10.05%
6 Months Change
39.57%
Year Change
-23.35%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev