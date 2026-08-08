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QJUN: FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June
QJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.40 and at a high of 33.57.
Follow FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QJUN stock price today?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 33.57 today. It trades within 33.40 - 33.57, yesterday's close was 33.32, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of QJUN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 33.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.57% and USD. View the chart live to track QJUN movements.
How to buy QJUN stock?
You can buy FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 33.57. Orders are usually placed near 33.57 or 33.87, while 14 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow QJUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QJUN stock?
Investing in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 30.05 - 33.95 and current price 33.57. Many compare 3.26% and 5.20% before placing orders at 33.57 or 33.87. Explore the QJUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 33.95. Within 30.05 - 33.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June (QJUN) over the year was 30.05. Comparing it with the current 33.57 and 30.05 - 33.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QJUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QJUN stock split?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.32, and 11.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.32
- Open
- 33.40
- Bid
- 33.57
- Ask
- 33.87
- Low
- 33.40
- High
- 33.57
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.20%
- Year Change
- 11.57%