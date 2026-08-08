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QHY: WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund
QHY exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.80 and at a high of 45.86.
Follow WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
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- D1
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QHY stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock is priced at 45.85 today. It trades within 45.80 - 45.86, yesterday's close was 45.76, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of QHY shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund is currently valued at 45.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.61% and USD. View the chart live to track QHY movements.
How to buy QHY stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund shares at the current price of 45.85. Orders are usually placed near 45.85 or 46.15, while 34 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow QHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QHY stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund involves considering the yearly range 44.91 - 46.72 and current price 45.85. Many compare 0.50% and -0.78% before placing orders at 45.85 or 46.15. Explore the QHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the past year was 46.72. Within 44.91 - 46.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (QHY) over the year was 44.91. Comparing it with the current 45.85 and 44.91 - 46.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QHY stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.76, and -1.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.76
- Open
- 45.82
- Bid
- 45.85
- Ask
- 46.15
- Low
- 45.80
- High
- 45.86
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.78%
- Year Change
- -1.61%