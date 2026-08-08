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QGRD: Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF
QGRD exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.46 and at a high of 29.63.
Follow Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QGRD stock price today?
Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF stock is priced at 29.60 today. It trades within 29.46 - 29.63, yesterday's close was 29.40, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of QGRD shows these updates.
Does Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF is currently valued at 29.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.09% and USD. View the chart live to track QGRD movements.
How to buy QGRD stock?
You can buy Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF shares at the current price of 29.60. Orders are usually placed near 29.60 or 29.90, while 23 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow QGRD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QGRD stock?
Investing in Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.83 - 30.84 and current price 29.60. Many compare 2.49% and 12.25% before placing orders at 29.60 or 29.90. Explore the QGRD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF in the past year was 30.84. Within 23.83 - 30.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF (QGRD) over the year was 23.83. Comparing it with the current 29.60 and 23.83 - 30.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QGRD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QGRD stock split?
Horizon Nasdaq-100 Defined Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.40, and 17.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.40
- Open
- 29.49
- Bid
- 29.60
- Ask
- 29.90
- Low
- 29.46
- High
- 29.63
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.25%
- Year Change
- 17.09%