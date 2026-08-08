- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QFHD: Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF
QFHD exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.78 and at a high of 27.82.
Follow Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QFHD stock price today?
Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 27.78 today. It trades within 27.78 - 27.82, yesterday's close was 27.70, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of QFHD shows these updates.
Does Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 27.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.76% and USD. View the chart live to track QFHD movements.
How to buy QFHD stock?
You can buy Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 27.78. Orders are usually placed near 27.78 or 28.08, while 7 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow QFHD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QFHD stock?
Investing in Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.31 - 27.97 and current price 27.78. Many compare 0.51% and 4.99% before placing orders at 27.78 or 28.08. Explore the QFHD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF in the past year was 27.97. Within 25.31 - 27.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF (QFHD) over the year was 25.31. Comparing it with the current 27.78 and 25.31 - 27.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QFHD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QFHD stock split?
Pacer S&P 500 Quality FCF High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.70, and 9.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.70
- Open
- 27.82
- Bid
- 27.78
- Ask
- 28.08
- Low
- 27.78
- High
- 27.82
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.99%
- Year Change
- 9.76%