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QDTE: Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy

29.69 USD 0.38 (1.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QDTE exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.44 and at a high of 29.72.

Follow Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QDTE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QDTE stock price today?

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy stock is priced at 29.69 today. It trades within 29.44 - 29.72, yesterday's close was 29.31, and trading volume reached 503. The live price chart of QDTE shows these updates.

Does Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy stock pay dividends?

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy is currently valued at 29.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.81% and USD. View the chart live to track QDTE movements.

How to buy QDTE stock?

You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy shares at the current price of 29.69. Orders are usually placed near 29.69 or 29.99, while 503 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow QDTE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QDTE stock?

Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy involves considering the yearly range 26.74 - 32.28 and current price 29.69. Many compare 3.38% and 1.54% before placing orders at 29.69 or 29.99. Explore the QDTE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy stock highest prices?

The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy in the past year was 32.28. Within 26.74 - 32.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy performance using the live chart.

What are Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy (QDTE) over the year was 26.74. Comparing it with the current 29.69 and 26.74 - 32.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QDTE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QDTE stock split?

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.31, and 0.81% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.44 29.72
Year Range
26.74 32.28
Previous Close
29.31
Open
29.55
Bid
29.69
Ask
29.99
Low
29.44
High
29.72
Volume
503
Daily Change
1.30%
Month Change
3.38%
6 Months Change
1.54%
Year Change
0.81%
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