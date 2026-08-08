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QDEC: FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December
QDEC exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.89 and at a high of 35.98.
Follow FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QDEC stock price today?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 35.98 today. It trades within 35.89 - 35.98, yesterday's close was 35.81, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of QDEC shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 35.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.94% and USD. View the chart live to track QDEC movements.
How to buy QDEC stock?
You can buy FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 35.98. Orders are usually placed near 35.98 or 36.28, while 19 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow QDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QDEC stock?
Investing in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 27.93 - 35.98 and current price 35.98. Many compare 2.39% and 11.81% before placing orders at 35.98 or 36.28. Explore the QDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 35.98. Within 27.93 - 35.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December (QDEC) over the year was 27.93. Comparing it with the current 35.98 and 27.93 - 35.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QDEC stock split?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.81, and 20.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.81
- Open
- 35.91
- Bid
- 35.98
- Ask
- 36.28
- Low
- 35.89
- High
- 35.98
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.81%
- Year Change
- 20.94%