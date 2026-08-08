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QCMU: Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF
QCMU exchange rate has changed by 8.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.33 and at a high of 19.53.
Follow Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QCMU stock price today?
Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 19.48 today. It trades within 18.33 - 19.53, yesterday's close was 17.89, and trading volume reached 202. The live price chart of QCMU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 19.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.26% and USD. View the chart live to track QCMU movements.
How to buy QCMU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 19.48. Orders are usually placed near 19.48 or 19.78, while 202 and 6.16% show market activity. Follow QCMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QCMU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.10 - 52.18 and current price 19.48. Many compare 29.78% and 16.56% before placing orders at 19.48 or 19.78. Explore the QCMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 52.18. Within 13.10 - 52.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF (QCMU) over the year was 13.10. Comparing it with the current 19.48 and 13.10 - 52.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QCMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QCMU stock split?
Direxion Daily QCOM Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.89, and -20.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.89
- Open
- 18.35
- Bid
- 19.48
- Ask
- 19.78
- Low
- 18.33
- High
- 19.53
- Volume
- 202
- Daily Change
- 8.89%
- Month Change
- 29.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.56%
- Year Change
- -20.26%