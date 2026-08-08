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QCLR: Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF
QCLR exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.21 and at a high of 28.21.
Follow Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QCLR stock price today?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF stock is priced at 28.21 today. It trades within 28.21 - 28.21, yesterday's close was 28.10, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of QCLR shows these updates.
Does Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF is currently valued at 28.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.27% and USD. View the chart live to track QCLR movements.
How to buy QCLR stock?
You can buy Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF shares at the current price of 28.21. Orders are usually placed near 28.21 or 28.51, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QCLR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QCLR stock?
Investing in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.23 - 33.22 and current price 28.21. Many compare -0.28% and 1.51% before placing orders at 28.21 or 28.51. Explore the QCLR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF in the past year was 33.22. Within 26.23 - 33.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) over the year was 26.23. Comparing it with the current 28.21 and 26.23 - 33.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QCLR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QCLR stock split?
Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.10, and -10.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.10
- Open
- 28.21
- Bid
- 28.21
- Ask
- 28.51
- Low
- 28.21
- High
- 28.21
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- -0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.51%
- Year Change
- -10.27%