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QCJA: FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January
QCJA exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.47 and at a high of 23.52.
Follow FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QCJA stock price today?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 23.52 today. It trades within 23.47 - 23.52, yesterday's close was 23.50, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of QCJA shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 23.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.21% and USD. View the chart live to track QCJA movements.
How to buy QCJA stock?
You can buy FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 23.52. Orders are usually placed near 23.52 or 23.82, while 7 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow QCJA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QCJA stock?
Investing in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 21.23 - 25.47 and current price 23.52. Many compare 0.90% and 7.30% before placing orders at 23.52 or 23.82. Explore the QCJA price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 25.47. Within 21.23 - 25.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January (QCJA) over the year was 21.23. Comparing it with the current 23.52 and 21.23 - 25.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QCJA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QCJA stock split?
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.50, and 7.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.50
- Open
- 23.47
- Bid
- 23.52
- Ask
- 23.82
- Low
- 23.47
- High
- 23.52
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.30%
- Year Change
- 7.21%