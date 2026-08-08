- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QBY: GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF
QBY exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.65 and at a high of 6.71.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QBY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF stock is priced at 6.68 today. It trades within 6.65 - 6.71, yesterday's close was 6.75, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of QBY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF is currently valued at 6.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -73.02% and USD. View the chart live to track QBY movements.
How to buy QBY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF shares at the current price of 6.68. Orders are usually placed near 6.68 or 6.98, while 16 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow QBY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QBY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.65 - 24.76 and current price 6.68. Many compare -0.30% and -42.26% before placing orders at 6.68 or 6.98. Explore the QBY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF in the past year was 24.76. Within 6.65 - 24.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF (QBY) over the year was 6.65. Comparing it with the current 6.68 and 6.65 - 24.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QBY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QBY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBoost QBTS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.75, and -73.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.75
- Open
- 6.71
- Bid
- 6.68
- Ask
- 6.98
- Low
- 6.65
- High
- 6.71
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.26%
- Year Change
- -73.02%