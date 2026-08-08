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QBIG: Invesco Top QQQ ETF
QBIG exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.30 and at a high of 42.30.
Follow Invesco Top QQQ ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QBIG stock price today?
Invesco Top QQQ ETF stock is priced at 42.30 today. It trades within 42.30 - 42.30, yesterday's close was 41.74, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of QBIG shows these updates.
Does Invesco Top QQQ ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Top QQQ ETF is currently valued at 42.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.53% and USD. View the chart live to track QBIG movements.
How to buy QBIG stock?
You can buy Invesco Top QQQ ETF shares at the current price of 42.30. Orders are usually placed near 42.30 or 42.60, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QBIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QBIG stock?
Investing in Invesco Top QQQ ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.88 - 43.36 and current price 42.30. Many compare 4.34% and 20.55% before placing orders at 42.30 or 42.60. Explore the QBIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Top QQQ ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Top QQQ ETF in the past year was 43.36. Within 32.88 - 43.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Top QQQ ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Top QQQ ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) over the year was 32.88. Comparing it with the current 42.30 and 32.88 - 43.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QBIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QBIG stock split?
Invesco Top QQQ ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.74, and 17.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.74
- Open
- 42.30
- Bid
- 42.30
- Ask
- 42.60
- Low
- 42.30
- High
- 42.30
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 4.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.55%
- Year Change
- 17.53%