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QBER: TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF
QBER exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.75 and at a high of 23.86.
Follow TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QBER stock price today?
TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF stock is priced at 23.82 today. It trades within 23.75 - 23.86, yesterday's close was 23.80, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of QBER shows these updates.
Does TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF stock pay dividends?
TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF is currently valued at 23.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.46% and USD. View the chart live to track QBER movements.
How to buy QBER stock?
You can buy TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF shares at the current price of 23.82. Orders are usually placed near 23.82 or 24.12, while 23 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow QBER updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QBER stock?
Investing in TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.73 - 24.32 and current price 23.82. Many compare 0.21% and -0.33% before placing orders at 23.82 or 24.12. Explore the QBER price chart live with daily changes.
What are TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF in the past year was 24.32. Within 23.73 - 24.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF (QBER) over the year was 23.73. Comparing it with the current 23.82 and 23.73 - 24.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QBER moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QBER stock split?
TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.80, and -0.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.80
- Open
- 23.78
- Bid
- 23.82
- Ask
- 24.12
- Low
- 23.75
- High
- 23.86
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.33%
- Year Change
- -0.46%