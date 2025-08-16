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QARP: Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF
QARP exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.02 and at a high of 68.02.
Follow Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QARP News
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- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QARP stock price today?
Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF stock is priced at 68.02 today. It trades within 68.02 - 68.02, yesterday's close was 67.62, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of QARP shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF is currently valued at 68.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.03% and USD. View the chart live to track QARP movements.
How to buy QARP stock?
You can buy Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF shares at the current price of 68.02. Orders are usually placed near 68.02 or 68.32, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow QARP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QARP stock?
Investing in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.45 - 68.02 and current price 68.02. Many compare 1.43% and 10.17% before placing orders at 68.02 or 68.32. Explore the QARP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF in the past year was 68.02. Within 55.45 - 68.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF (QARP) over the year was 55.45. Comparing it with the current 68.02 and 55.45 - 68.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QARP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QARP stock split?
Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.62, and 22.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.62
- Open
- 68.02
- Bid
- 68.02
- Ask
- 68.32
- Low
- 68.02
- High
- 68.02
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.17%
- Year Change
- 22.03%