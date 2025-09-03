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QAI: IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

36.50 USD 0.13 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QAI exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.45 and at a high of 36.52.

Follow IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QAI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QAI stock price today?

IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock is priced at 36.50 today. It trades within 36.45 - 36.52, yesterday's close was 36.37, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of QAI shows these updates.

Does IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock pay dividends?

IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF is currently valued at 36.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.25% and USD. View the chart live to track QAI movements.

How to buy QAI stock?

You can buy IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF shares at the current price of 36.50. Orders are usually placed near 36.50 or 36.80, while 33 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow QAI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QAI stock?

Investing in IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.60 - 36.89 and current price 36.50. Many compare 1.30% and 5.25% before placing orders at 36.50 or 36.80. Explore the QAI price chart live with daily changes.

What are IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the past year was 36.89. Within 33.60 - 36.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF performance using the live chart.

What are IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) over the year was 33.60. Comparing it with the current 36.50 and 33.60 - 36.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QAI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QAI stock split?

IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.37, and 5.25% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
36.45 36.52
Year Range
33.60 36.89
Previous Close
36.37
Open
36.47
Bid
36.50
Ask
36.80
Low
36.45
High
36.52
Volume
33
Daily Change
0.36%
Month Change
1.30%
6 Months Change
5.25%
Year Change
5.25%
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