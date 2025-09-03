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QAI: IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF
QAI exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.45 and at a high of 36.52.
Follow IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QAI News
- Asset Class Scoreboard: June 2026
- Asset Class Scoreboard – May 2026
- QAI: Don't Waste Your Time
- Asset Class Scoreboard: April 2026
- Asset Class Scoreboard: March 2026
- HFGM: Hedge Fund-Like ETF With High Risk And High Reward (NYSE:HFGM)
- QAI: Hedge Fund Replication ETF With TIPs-Like Return And Risk (NYSEARCA:QAI)
- Asset Class Scoreboard: February 2026
- Commodities And World Stocks Surge To Start 2026
- Inside Hedge Fund Strategies: How They Work And Why Investors Are Paying Attention
- World Stocks End 2025 Strong With December Gain
- Brookfield and Qatar launch $20 billion AI infrastructure joint venture
- Markets Cool In November: Real Estate Takes The Lead
- September Rally Continues: Managed Futures Surge 3.4% As Momentum Builds
- World Stocks Lead August Surge: Broad-Based Rally Lifts Most Assets
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QAI stock price today?
IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock is priced at 36.50 today. It trades within 36.45 - 36.52, yesterday's close was 36.37, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of QAI shows these updates.
Does IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock pay dividends?
IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF is currently valued at 36.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.25% and USD. View the chart live to track QAI movements.
How to buy QAI stock?
You can buy IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF shares at the current price of 36.50. Orders are usually placed near 36.50 or 36.80, while 33 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow QAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QAI stock?
Investing in IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.60 - 36.89 and current price 36.50. Many compare 1.30% and 5.25% before placing orders at 36.50 or 36.80. Explore the QAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the past year was 36.89. Within 33.60 - 36.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF performance using the live chart.
What are IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) over the year was 33.60. Comparing it with the current 36.50 and 33.60 - 36.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QAI stock split?
IQ Hedge MultiIQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.37, and 5.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.37
- Open
- 36.47
- Bid
- 36.50
- Ask
- 36.80
- Low
- 36.45
- High
- 36.52
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.25%
- Year Change
- 5.25%