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QABA: First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
QABA exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.81 and at a high of 69.35.
Follow First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QABA News
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- U.S. Banks Brace For An Extended Deposit Cost Squeeze
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- Financials Stay Hot And Extremely Overbought
- Financials Feeling At Home In Overbought Territory (NYSEARCA:XLF)
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Beyond AI: Where Investors Can Still Find Dividend Growth In 2026
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- The Equity Outlook After More ‘Magnificent’ Earnings
- CIO Weekly: Is The Semis Surge Sustainable?
- Defensive Stocks: A Potential Antidote To Inflation Shocks
- Financial Stock ETFs Look Ready to Rally, But There's a Macro Issue Lurking Below the Surface
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Credit Crunch Fears To Conclude Temperamental Month; NFP Incoming
- This Week's Market Wrap: Tariffs, AI, And A Market On Edge
- Did The Market Bottom Or Just Bounce?
- Bank Margins, Earnings Set To Expand, Possibly Defy Credit Concerns
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
- New Year, Same Story: Geopolitics, Tariffs, And Resilience
- U.S. Earnings Season Starts Strong
- This Week In Markets: Fed Pressure, Tariff Talk, And Geopolitical Risks
- Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors
- 2025 Market Review: What Worked, What Didn't And What's Ahead
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QABA stock price today?
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock is priced at 69.08 today. It trades within 68.81 - 69.35, yesterday's close was 69.40, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of QABA shows these updates.
Does First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund is currently valued at 69.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.43% and USD. View the chart live to track QABA movements.
How to buy QABA stock?
You can buy First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund shares at the current price of 69.08. Orders are usually placed near 69.08 or 69.38, while 7 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow QABA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QABA stock?
Investing in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 51.90 - 70.60 and current price 69.08. Many compare -0.96% and 18.80% before placing orders at 69.08 or 69.38. Explore the QABA price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the past year was 70.60. Within 51.90 - 70.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) over the year was 51.90. Comparing it with the current 69.08 and 51.90 - 70.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QABA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QABA stock split?
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.40, and 18.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.40
- Open
- 69.35
- Bid
- 69.08
- Ask
- 69.38
- Low
- 68.81
- High
- 69.35
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- -0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.80%
- Year Change
- 18.43%