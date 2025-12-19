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QABA: First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

69.08 USD 0.32 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QABA exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.81 and at a high of 69.35.

Follow First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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QABA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QABA stock price today?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock is priced at 69.08 today. It trades within 68.81 - 69.35, yesterday's close was 69.40, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of QABA shows these updates.

Does First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund is currently valued at 69.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.43% and USD. View the chart live to track QABA movements.

How to buy QABA stock?

You can buy First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund shares at the current price of 69.08. Orders are usually placed near 69.08 or 69.38, while 7 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow QABA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QABA stock?

Investing in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 51.90 - 70.60 and current price 69.08. Many compare -0.96% and 18.80% before placing orders at 69.08 or 69.38. Explore the QABA price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the past year was 70.60. Within 51.90 - 70.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) over the year was 51.90. Comparing it with the current 69.08 and 51.90 - 70.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QABA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QABA stock split?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.40, and 18.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
68.81 69.35
Year Range
51.90 70.60
Previous Close
69.40
Open
69.35
Bid
69.08
Ask
69.38
Low
68.81
High
69.35
Volume
7
Daily Change
-0.46%
Month Change
-0.96%
6 Months Change
18.80%
Year Change
18.43%
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