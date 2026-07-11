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PY: Principal Value ETF
PY exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.98 and at a high of 57.47.
Follow Principal Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PY News
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- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
- S&P 500 Earnings Yield Now 5%; A Quick Take On Google's Earnings Report
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- U.S. Stocks: Margin Math Tests The Earnings Story
- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PY stock price today?
Principal Value ETF stock is priced at 57.47 today. It trades within 56.98 - 57.47, yesterday's close was 57.10, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of PY shows these updates.
Does Principal Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Principal Value ETF is currently valued at 57.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.76% and USD. View the chart live to track PY movements.
How to buy PY stock?
You can buy Principal Value ETF shares at the current price of 57.47. Orders are usually placed near 57.47 or 57.77, while 23 and 0.86% show market activity. Follow PY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PY stock?
Investing in Principal Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.51 - 57.69 and current price 57.47. Many compare 1.43% and 7.29% before placing orders at 57.47 or 57.77. Explore the PY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Principal Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Principal Value ETF in the past year was 57.69. Within 50.51 - 57.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Principal Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Principal Value ETF (PY) over the year was 50.51. Comparing it with the current 57.47 and 50.51 - 57.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PY stock split?
Principal Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.10, and 7.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.10
- Open
- 56.98
- Bid
- 57.47
- Ask
- 57.77
- Low
- 56.98
- High
- 57.47
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.29%
- Year Change
- 7.76%