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PXJ: Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

42.25 USD 0.38 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PXJ exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.22 and at a high of 42.68.

Follow Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PXJ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PXJ stock price today?

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF stock is priced at 42.25 today. It trades within 42.22 - 42.68, yesterday's close was 42.63, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of PXJ shows these updates.

Does Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF is currently valued at 42.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 57.47% and USD. View the chart live to track PXJ movements.

How to buy PXJ stock?

You can buy Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF shares at the current price of 42.25. Orders are usually placed near 42.25 or 42.55, while 71 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow PXJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PXJ stock?

Investing in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.66 - 47.11 and current price 42.25. Many compare 1.68% and -1.31% before placing orders at 42.25 or 42.55. Explore the PXJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the past year was 47.11. Within 25.66 - 47.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) over the year was 25.66. Comparing it with the current 42.25 and 25.66 - 47.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PXJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PXJ stock split?

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.63, and 57.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.22 42.68
Year Range
25.66 47.11
Previous Close
42.63
Open
42.22
Bid
42.25
Ask
42.55
Low
42.22
High
42.68
Volume
71
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
1.68%
6 Months Change
-1.31%
Year Change
57.47%
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