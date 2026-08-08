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PXED: Phoenix Education Partners, Inc.
PXED exchange rate has changed by 1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.39 and at a high of 29.63.
Follow Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PXED stock price today?
Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. stock is priced at 28.89 today. It trades within 28.39 - 29.63, yesterday's close was 28.44, and trading volume reached 174. The live price chart of PXED shows these updates.
Does Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. is currently valued at 28.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.71% and USD. View the chart live to track PXED movements.
How to buy PXED stock?
You can buy Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. shares at the current price of 28.89. Orders are usually placed near 28.89 or 29.19, while 174 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow PXED updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PXED stock?
Investing in Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 23.52 - 47.08 and current price 28.89. Many compare -4.75% and -1.03% before placing orders at 28.89 or 29.19. Explore the PXED price chart live with daily changes.
What are Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. in the past year was 47.08. Within 23.52 - 47.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (PXED) over the year was 23.52. Comparing it with the current 28.89 and 23.52 - 47.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PXED moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PXED stock split?
Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.44, and -24.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.44
- Open
- 28.76
- Bid
- 28.89
- Ask
- 29.19
- Low
- 28.39
- High
- 29.63
- Volume
- 174
- Daily Change
- 1.58%
- Month Change
- -4.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.03%
- Year Change
- -24.71%