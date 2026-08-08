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PVEX: TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF
PVEX exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.58 and at a high of 31.72.
Follow TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PVEX stock price today?
TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF stock is priced at 31.69 today. It trades within 31.58 - 31.72, yesterday's close was 31.46, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PVEX shows these updates.
Does TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF stock pay dividends?
TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF is currently valued at 31.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.91% and USD. View the chart live to track PVEX movements.
How to buy PVEX stock?
You can buy TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF shares at the current price of 31.69. Orders are usually placed near 31.69 or 31.99, while 13 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow PVEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PVEX stock?
Investing in TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.21 - 31.85 and current price 31.69. Many compare 2.92% and 11.70% before placing orders at 31.69 or 31.99. Explore the PVEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF in the past year was 31.85. Within 26.21 - 31.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF (PVEX) over the year was 26.21. Comparing it with the current 31.69 and 26.21 - 31.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PVEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PVEX stock split?
TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.46, and 20.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.46
- Open
- 31.63
- Bid
- 31.69
- Ask
- 31.99
- Low
- 31.58
- High
- 31.72
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- 2.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.70%
- Year Change
- 20.91%