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PVAL: Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

54.25 USD 0.12 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PVAL exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.00 and at a high of 54.32.

Follow Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PVAL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PVAL stock price today?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 54.25 today. It trades within 54.00 - 54.32, yesterday's close was 54.13, and trading volume reached 2923. The live price chart of PVAL shows these updates.

Does Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 54.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.13% and USD. View the chart live to track PVAL movements.

How to buy PVAL stock?

You can buy Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 54.25. Orders are usually placed near 54.25 or 54.55, while 2923 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow PVAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PVAL stock?

Investing in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.39 - 54.47 and current price 54.25. Many compare 1.65% and 13.02% before placing orders at 54.25 or 54.55. Explore the PVAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 54.47. Within 41.39 - 54.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) over the year was 41.39. Comparing it with the current 54.25 and 41.39 - 54.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PVAL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PVAL stock split?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.13, and 30.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
54.00 54.32
Year Range
41.39 54.47
Previous Close
54.13
Open
54.10
Bid
54.25
Ask
54.55
Low
54.00
High
54.32
Volume
2.923 K
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
1.65%
6 Months Change
13.02%
Year Change
30.13%
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