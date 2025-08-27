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PVAL: Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF
PVAL exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.00 and at a high of 54.32.
Follow Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PVAL News
- 3 Hot ETFs Picked Out by AI — July 20, 2026 - TipRanks.com
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- Diversify Beyond Growth With Large-Cap Value
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- PVAL: How Putnam's $11.3 Billion Active Value ETF Keeps Punching Above Its Weight
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- PVAL: The Value ETF With An Unusual Edge (NYSEARCA:PVAL)
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- How To Find Funds That Beat The S&P 500 For Retirement
- PVAL ETF: Cautiously Optimistic Owing To Recent Outperformance, Factor Mix (NYSEARCA:PVAL)
- This value-stock strategy has trounced the S&P 500 for nearly five years
- SEIV: Multi-Factor Active Large-Cap ETF With A 12x P/E Continues To Shine (BATS:SEIV)
- PVAL: Historical Outperformance May Not Continue (NYSEARCA:PVAL)
- Time To Consider Value?
- Dow Year-End Rally: Top Dividend And Value ETFs For A 2026 Value Rotation (SP500)
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- SEIV: A Deep Dive Into This Low Cost, Actively Managed Value ETF (BATS:SEIV)
- PVAL: A Nontransparent Value ETF With Impressive Results, A Buy (NYSEARCA:PVAL)
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- CGDV: Double-Digit Growth Rates Are Key $23B Dividend Value ETF's Success (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- CGDV: All You Need To Know About This Actively-Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PVAL stock price today?
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 54.25 today. It trades within 54.00 - 54.32, yesterday's close was 54.13, and trading volume reached 2923. The live price chart of PVAL shows these updates.
Does Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 54.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.13% and USD. View the chart live to track PVAL movements.
How to buy PVAL stock?
You can buy Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 54.25. Orders are usually placed near 54.25 or 54.55, while 2923 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow PVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PVAL stock?
Investing in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.39 - 54.47 and current price 54.25. Many compare 1.65% and 13.02% before placing orders at 54.25 or 54.55. Explore the PVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 54.47. Within 41.39 - 54.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) over the year was 41.39. Comparing it with the current 54.25 and 41.39 - 54.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PVAL stock split?
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.13, and 30.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.13
- Open
- 54.10
- Bid
- 54.25
- Ask
- 54.55
- Low
- 54.00
- High
- 54.32
- Volume
- 2.923 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.02%
- Year Change
- 30.13%