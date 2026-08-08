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PTRN: Pattern Group Inc.
PTRN exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.57 and at a high of 22.84.
Follow Pattern Group Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTRN stock price today?
Pattern Group Inc. stock is priced at 22.05 today. It trades within 21.57 - 22.84, yesterday's close was 22.09, and trading volume reached 3747. The live price chart of PTRN shows these updates.
Does Pattern Group Inc. stock pay dividends?
Pattern Group Inc. is currently valued at 22.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 63.58% and USD. View the chart live to track PTRN movements.
How to buy PTRN stock?
You can buy Pattern Group Inc. shares at the current price of 22.05. Orders are usually placed near 22.05 or 22.35, while 3747 and -2.91% show market activity. Follow PTRN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTRN stock?
Investing in Pattern Group Inc. involves considering the yearly range 8.92 - 29.80 and current price 22.05. Many compare -8.16% and 115.96% before placing orders at 22.05 or 22.35. Explore the PTRN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pattern Group Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pattern Group Inc. in the past year was 29.80. Within 8.92 - 29.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pattern Group Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Pattern Group Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pattern Group Inc. (PTRN) over the year was 8.92. Comparing it with the current 22.05 and 8.92 - 29.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTRN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTRN stock split?
Pattern Group Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.09, and 63.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.09
- Open
- 22.71
- Bid
- 22.05
- Ask
- 22.35
- Low
- 21.57
- High
- 22.84
- Volume
- 3.747 K
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -8.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 115.96%
- Year Change
- 63.58%