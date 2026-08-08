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PTOR: Praetorian Acquisition Corp.
PTOR exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.94 and at a high of 9.96.
Follow Praetorian Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTOR stock price today?
Praetorian Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 9.95 today. It trades within 9.94 - 9.96, yesterday's close was 9.94, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PTOR shows these updates.
Does Praetorian Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Praetorian Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 9.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.02% and USD. View the chart live to track PTOR movements.
How to buy PTOR stock?
You can buy Praetorian Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 9.95. Orders are usually placed near 9.95 or 10.25, while 8 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow PTOR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTOR stock?
Investing in Praetorian Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.77 - 10.03 and current price 9.95. Many compare 0.10% and 1.02% before placing orders at 9.95 or 10.25. Explore the PTOR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Praetorian Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Praetorian Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.03. Within 9.77 - 10.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Praetorian Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Praetorian Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Praetorian Acquisition Corp. (PTOR) over the year was 9.77. Comparing it with the current 9.95 and 9.77 - 10.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTOR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTOR stock split?
Praetorian Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.94, and 1.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.94
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 9.95
- Ask
- 10.25
- Low
- 9.94
- High
- 9.96
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.02%
- Year Change
- 1.02%