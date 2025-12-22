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PTIN: Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

37.57 USD 0.49 (1.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PTIN exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.45 and at a high of 37.57.

Follow Pacer Trendpilot International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PTIN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PTIN stock price today?

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock is priced at 37.57 today. It trades within 37.45 - 37.57, yesterday's close was 37.08, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PTIN shows these updates.

Does Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF is currently valued at 37.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.23% and USD. View the chart live to track PTIN movements.

How to buy PTIN stock?

You can buy Pacer Trendpilot International ETF shares at the current price of 37.57. Orders are usually placed near 37.57 or 37.87, while 8 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow PTIN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PTIN stock?

Investing in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.06 - 37.57 and current price 37.57. Many compare 3.10% and 7.74% before placing orders at 37.57 or 37.87. Explore the PTIN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the past year was 37.57. Within 28.06 - 37.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Trendpilot International ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) over the year was 28.06. Comparing it with the current 37.57 and 28.06 - 37.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTIN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PTIN stock split?

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.08, and 28.23% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
37.45 37.57
Year Range
28.06 37.57
Previous Close
37.08
Open
37.50
Bid
37.57
Ask
37.87
Low
37.45
High
37.57
Volume
8
Daily Change
1.32%
Month Change
3.10%
6 Months Change
7.74%
Year Change
28.23%
08 August, Saturday
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