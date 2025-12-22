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PTIN: Pacer Trendpilot International ETF
PTIN exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.45 and at a high of 37.57.
Follow Pacer Trendpilot International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTIN News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTIN stock price today?
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock is priced at 37.57 today. It trades within 37.45 - 37.57, yesterday's close was 37.08, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PTIN shows these updates.
Does Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF is currently valued at 37.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.23% and USD. View the chart live to track PTIN movements.
How to buy PTIN stock?
You can buy Pacer Trendpilot International ETF shares at the current price of 37.57. Orders are usually placed near 37.57 or 37.87, while 8 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow PTIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTIN stock?
Investing in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.06 - 37.57 and current price 37.57. Many compare 3.10% and 7.74% before placing orders at 37.57 or 37.87. Explore the PTIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the past year was 37.57. Within 28.06 - 37.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Trendpilot International ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) over the year was 28.06. Comparing it with the current 37.57 and 28.06 - 37.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTIN stock split?
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.08, and 28.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.08
- Open
- 37.50
- Bid
- 37.57
- Ask
- 37.87
- Low
- 37.45
- High
- 37.57
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 1.32%
- Month Change
- 3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.74%
- Year Change
- 28.23%