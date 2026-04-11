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PTH: Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

60.31 USD 1.31 (2.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PTH exchange rate has changed by 2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.45 and at a high of 60.37.

Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PTH News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PTH stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock is priced at 60.31 today. It trades within 59.45 - 60.37, yesterday's close was 59.00, and trading volume reached 135. The live price chart of PTH shows these updates.

Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF is currently valued at 60.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 52.72% and USD. View the chart live to track PTH movements.

How to buy PTH stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 60.31. Orders are usually placed near 60.31 or 60.61, while 135 and 1.45% show market activity. Follow PTH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PTH stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.39 - 61.78 and current price 60.31. Many compare 4.31% and 23.21% before placing orders at 60.31 or 60.61. Explore the PTH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the past year was 61.78. Within 39.39 - 61.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) over the year was 39.39. Comparing it with the current 60.31 and 39.39 - 61.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PTH stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.00, and 52.72% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
59.45 60.37
Year Range
39.39 61.78
Previous Close
59.00
Open
59.45
Bid
60.31
Ask
60.61
Low
59.45
High
60.37
Volume
135
Daily Change
2.22%
Month Change
4.31%
6 Months Change
23.21%
Year Change
52.72%
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