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PTEU: Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF
PTEU exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.49 and at a high of 34.62.
Follow Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTEU News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTEU stock price today?
Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF stock is priced at 34.49 today. It trades within 34.49 - 34.62, yesterday's close was 34.47, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PTEU shows these updates.
Does Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF is currently valued at 34.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.09% and USD. View the chart live to track PTEU movements.
How to buy PTEU stock?
You can buy Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF shares at the current price of 34.49. Orders are usually placed near 34.49 or 34.79, while 3 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow PTEU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTEU stock?
Investing in Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.85 - 34.62 and current price 34.49. Many compare 1.68% and 8.36% before placing orders at 34.49 or 34.79. Explore the PTEU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF in the past year was 34.62. Within 28.85 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF (PTEU) over the year was 28.85. Comparing it with the current 34.49 and 28.85 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTEU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTEU stock split?
Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.47, and 5.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.47
- Open
- 34.62
- Bid
- 34.49
- Ask
- 34.79
- Low
- 34.49
- High
- 34.62
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.36%
- Year Change
- 5.09%