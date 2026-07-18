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PTEU: Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF

34.49 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PTEU exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.49 and at a high of 34.62.

Follow Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PTEU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PTEU stock price today?

Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF stock is priced at 34.49 today. It trades within 34.49 - 34.62, yesterday's close was 34.47, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PTEU shows these updates.

Does Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF is currently valued at 34.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.09% and USD. View the chart live to track PTEU movements.

How to buy PTEU stock?

You can buy Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF shares at the current price of 34.49. Orders are usually placed near 34.49 or 34.79, while 3 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow PTEU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PTEU stock?

Investing in Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.85 - 34.62 and current price 34.49. Many compare 1.68% and 8.36% before placing orders at 34.49 or 34.79. Explore the PTEU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF in the past year was 34.62. Within 28.85 - 34.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF (PTEU) over the year was 28.85. Comparing it with the current 34.49 and 28.85 - 34.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTEU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PTEU stock split?

Pacer TrendpilotTM European Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.47, and 5.09% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.49 34.62
Year Range
28.85 34.62
Previous Close
34.47
Open
34.62
Bid
34.49
Ask
34.79
Low
34.49
High
34.62
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
1.68%
6 Months Change
8.36%
Year Change
5.09%
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