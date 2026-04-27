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PTBD: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

19.15 USD 0.06 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PTBD exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.12 and at a high of 19.22.

Follow Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PTBD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PTBD stock price today?

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock is priced at 19.15 today. It trades within 19.12 - 19.22, yesterday's close was 19.09, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of PTBD shows these updates.

Does Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF is currently valued at 19.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.94% and USD. View the chart live to track PTBD movements.

How to buy PTBD stock?

You can buy Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF shares at the current price of 19.15. Orders are usually placed near 19.15 or 19.45, while 39 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow PTBD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PTBD stock?

Investing in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.69 - 19.97 and current price 19.15. Many compare 0.90% and -0.73% before placing orders at 19.15 or 19.45. Explore the PTBD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the past year was 19.97. Within 18.69 - 19.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) over the year was 18.69. Comparing it with the current 19.15 and 18.69 - 19.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTBD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PTBD stock split?

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.09, and -2.94% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
19.12 19.22
Year Range
18.69 19.97
Previous Close
19.09
Open
19.16
Bid
19.15
Ask
19.45
Low
19.12
High
19.22
Volume
39
Daily Change
0.31%
Month Change
0.90%
6 Months Change
-0.73%
Year Change
-2.94%
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