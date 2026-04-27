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PTBD: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF
PTBD exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.12 and at a high of 19.22.
Follow Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTBD News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Markets In Context: Noise Vs. Fundamentals
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTBD stock price today?
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock is priced at 19.15 today. It trades within 19.12 - 19.22, yesterday's close was 19.09, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of PTBD shows these updates.
Does Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF is currently valued at 19.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.94% and USD. View the chart live to track PTBD movements.
How to buy PTBD stock?
You can buy Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF shares at the current price of 19.15. Orders are usually placed near 19.15 or 19.45, while 39 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow PTBD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTBD stock?
Investing in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.69 - 19.97 and current price 19.15. Many compare 0.90% and -0.73% before placing orders at 19.15 or 19.45. Explore the PTBD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the past year was 19.97. Within 18.69 - 19.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) over the year was 18.69. Comparing it with the current 19.15 and 18.69 - 19.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTBD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTBD stock split?
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.09, and -2.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.09
- Open
- 19.16
- Bid
- 19.15
- Ask
- 19.45
- Low
- 19.12
- High
- 19.22
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.73%
- Year Change
- -2.94%