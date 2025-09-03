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PTA: Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F
PTA exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.92 and at a high of 19.08.
Follow Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PTA News
- 2 Closed-End Funds For Monthly Distributions Trading At Discounts
- PTA: Trades At A Discount But Uncertain Outlook (NYSE:PTA)
- Monthly Income Funds From Cohen & Steers (June Update)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2026
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of January 2026
- PTA: Discount Widening Makes This CEF Appealing Again (NYSE:PTA)
- Model Portfolio For Income, December 2025
- Best High Yield Income Funds From Cohen & Steers
- Model Portfolio For Income, October 2025
- PTA: Long Duration Could Weigh On Real Returns (NYSE:PTA)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PTA stock price today?
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F stock is priced at 19.06 today. It trades within 18.92 - 19.08, yesterday's close was 18.95, and trading volume reached 229. The live price chart of PTA shows these updates.
Does Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F stock pay dividends?
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F is currently valued at 19.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.69% and USD. View the chart live to track PTA movements.
How to buy PTA stock?
You can buy Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F shares at the current price of 19.06. Orders are usually placed near 19.06 or 19.36, while 229 and 0.74% show market activity. Follow PTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PTA stock?
Investing in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F involves considering the yearly range 18.13 - 20.92 and current price 19.06. Many compare 1.11% and -3.25% before placing orders at 19.06 or 19.36. Explore the PTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F in the past year was 20.92. Within 18.13 - 20.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F performance using the live chart.
What are Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F (PTA) over the year was 18.13. Comparing it with the current 19.06 and 18.13 - 20.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PTA stock split?
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income F has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.95, and -5.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.95
- Open
- 18.92
- Bid
- 19.06
- Ask
- 19.36
- Low
- 18.92
- High
- 19.08
- Volume
- 229
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 1.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.25%
- Year Change
- -5.69%