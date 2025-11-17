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PSWD: Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF
PSWD exchange rate has changed by 1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.98 and at a high of 45.19.
Follow Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSWD News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSWD stock price today?
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock is priced at 45.14 today. It trades within 44.98 - 45.19, yesterday's close was 44.43, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of PSWD shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF is currently valued at 45.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.48% and USD. View the chart live to track PSWD movements.
How to buy PSWD stock?
You can buy Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF shares at the current price of 45.14. Orders are usually placed near 45.14 or 45.44, while 6 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow PSWD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSWD stock?
Investing in Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.72 - 45.37 and current price 45.14. Many compare 6.29% and 49.92% before placing orders at 45.14 or 45.44. Explore the PSWD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF in the past year was 45.37. Within 28.72 - 45.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) over the year was 28.72. Comparing it with the current 45.14 and 28.72 - 45.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSWD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSWD stock split?
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.43, and 27.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.43
- Open
- 45.19
- Bid
- 45.14
- Ask
- 45.44
- Low
- 44.98
- High
- 45.19
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 1.60%
- Month Change
- 6.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 49.92%
- Year Change
- 27.48%