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PSQ: ProShares Short QQQ

25.53 USD 0.29 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSQ exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.50 and at a high of 25.76.

Follow ProShares Short QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PSQ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSQ stock price today?

ProShares Short QQQ stock is priced at 25.53 today. It trades within 25.50 - 25.76, yesterday's close was 25.82, and trading volume reached 1422. The live price chart of PSQ shows these updates.

Does ProShares Short QQQ stock pay dividends?

ProShares Short QQQ is currently valued at 25.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.49% and USD. View the chart live to track PSQ movements.

How to buy PSQ stock?

You can buy ProShares Short QQQ shares at the current price of 25.53. Orders are usually placed near 25.53 or 25.83, while 1422 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow PSQ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSQ stock?

Investing in ProShares Short QQQ involves considering the yearly range 24.96 - 33.46 and current price 25.53. Many compare -4.81% and -18.09% before placing orders at 25.53 or 25.83. Explore the PSQ price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Short QQQ stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Short QQQ in the past year was 33.46. Within 24.96 - 33.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short QQQ performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Short QQQ stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) over the year was 24.96. Comparing it with the current 25.53 and 24.96 - 33.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSQ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSQ stock split?

ProShares Short QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.82, and -17.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.50 25.76
Year Range
24.96 33.46
Previous Close
25.82
Open
25.62
Bid
25.53
Ask
25.83
Low
25.50
High
25.76
Volume
1.422 K
Daily Change
-1.12%
Month Change
-4.81%
6 Months Change
-18.09%
Year Change
-17.49%
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