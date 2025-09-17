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PSQ: ProShares Short QQQ
PSQ exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.50 and at a high of 25.76.
Follow ProShares Short QQQ dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSQ News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SQQQ, PSQ, QID, TECS, BERZ and SOXS
- Trouble Intensifies for AI-Fueled Tech Rally: Inverse ETFs to Benefit
- 1 Smart Way to Play the Fading Data Center Trade
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Seeking Short-Term Opportunities? ETFs for Tactical Investors
- Crash Warning: Barchart’s Ultimate Trader Cheat Sheet Alerted Me That Even Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Are Starting to Deteriorate
- Goldman Sachs CEO sends blunt message to stock market investors
- How The Iran War Could Trigger A Global Recession Hitting The U.S.
- The VIX Just Broke Under 20. Here’s What That Really Means.
- Stagflation First, Disinflation Later
- Oil Spike Lifts Recession Risk, But Outlook Still Depends On Broader Conditions
- Inverse Equity ETFs Poised to Gain as Middle East Conflicts Drag On
- Incrementally Strengthening Portfolio Defense (March Model Allocation Update)
- Tehran Defies U.S. As Conflict Escalates And Markets Reel
- Reverberant Reversals
- ETFs to Tackle the Anthropic-Led Software Stock Rout
- Leveraged ETF Drift Watch List And Focus On SQQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
- Above The Noise: Rethinking 2025 Narratives
- Real Income Continues To Rise
- Recession Risk Is Low, But Softer Labor Market Raises Red Flags
- PSQ: Shorting The Nasdaq-100 For Downside Protection (NYSEARCA:PSQ)
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- U.S. Recession Risk Is Still Low - Will It Last?
- September 2025 Commentary And Economic Outlook
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSQ stock price today?
ProShares Short QQQ stock is priced at 25.53 today. It trades within 25.50 - 25.76, yesterday's close was 25.82, and trading volume reached 1422. The live price chart of PSQ shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short QQQ stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short QQQ is currently valued at 25.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.49% and USD. View the chart live to track PSQ movements.
How to buy PSQ stock?
You can buy ProShares Short QQQ shares at the current price of 25.53. Orders are usually placed near 25.53 or 25.83, while 1422 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow PSQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSQ stock?
Investing in ProShares Short QQQ involves considering the yearly range 24.96 - 33.46 and current price 25.53. Many compare -4.81% and -18.09% before placing orders at 25.53 or 25.83. Explore the PSQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short QQQ stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short QQQ in the past year was 33.46. Within 24.96 - 33.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short QQQ performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short QQQ stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) over the year was 24.96. Comparing it with the current 25.53 and 24.96 - 33.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSQ stock split?
ProShares Short QQQ has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.82, and -17.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.82
- Open
- 25.62
- Bid
- 25.53
- Ask
- 25.83
- Low
- 25.50
- High
- 25.76
- Volume
- 1.422 K
- Daily Change
- -1.12%
- Month Change
- -4.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.09%
- Year Change
- -17.49%