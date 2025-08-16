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PSET: Principal Quality ETF
PSET exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.38 and at a high of 81.54.
Follow Principal Quality ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSET News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSET stock price today?
Principal Quality ETF stock is priced at 81.38 today. It trades within 81.38 - 81.54, yesterday's close was 80.76, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PSET shows these updates.
Does Principal Quality ETF stock pay dividends?
Principal Quality ETF is currently valued at 81.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.46% and USD. View the chart live to track PSET movements.
How to buy PSET stock?
You can buy Principal Quality ETF shares at the current price of 81.38. Orders are usually placed near 81.38 or 81.68, while 3 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow PSET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSET stock?
Investing in Principal Quality ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.62 - 81.54 and current price 81.38. Many compare 2.56% and 9.26% before placing orders at 81.38 or 81.68. Explore the PSET price chart live with daily changes.
What are Principal Quality ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Principal Quality ETF in the past year was 81.54. Within 67.62 - 81.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal Quality ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Principal Quality ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Principal Quality ETF (PSET) over the year was 67.62. Comparing it with the current 81.38 and 67.62 - 81.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSET stock split?
Principal Quality ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.76, and 9.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 80.76
- Open
- 81.54
- Bid
- 81.38
- Ask
- 81.68
- Low
- 81.38
- High
- 81.54
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.26%
- Year Change
- 9.46%