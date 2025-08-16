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PSET: Principal Quality ETF

81.38 USD 0.62 (0.77%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSET exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.38 and at a high of 81.54.

Follow Principal Quality ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PSET News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSET stock price today?

Principal Quality ETF stock is priced at 81.38 today. It trades within 81.38 - 81.54, yesterday's close was 80.76, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PSET shows these updates.

Does Principal Quality ETF stock pay dividends?

Principal Quality ETF is currently valued at 81.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.46% and USD. View the chart live to track PSET movements.

How to buy PSET stock?

You can buy Principal Quality ETF shares at the current price of 81.38. Orders are usually placed near 81.38 or 81.68, while 3 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow PSET updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSET stock?

Investing in Principal Quality ETF involves considering the yearly range 67.62 - 81.54 and current price 81.38. Many compare 2.56% and 9.26% before placing orders at 81.38 or 81.68. Explore the PSET price chart live with daily changes.

What are Principal Quality ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Principal Quality ETF in the past year was 81.54. Within 67.62 - 81.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Principal Quality ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Principal Quality ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Principal Quality ETF (PSET) over the year was 67.62. Comparing it with the current 81.38 and 67.62 - 81.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSET moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSET stock split?

Principal Quality ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.76, and 9.46% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
81.38 81.54
Year Range
67.62 81.54
Previous Close
80.76
Open
81.54
Bid
81.38
Ask
81.68
Low
81.38
High
81.54
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.77%
Month Change
2.56%
6 Months Change
9.26%
Year Change
9.46%
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