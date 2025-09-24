QuotesSections
PSA-PS: Public Storage Depositary Shares Each Representing 1/1,000 of a

17.53 USD 0.08 (0.46%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSA-PS exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.42 and at a high of 17.54.

Follow Public Storage Depositary Shares Each Representing 1/1,000 of a dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
17.42 17.54
Year Range
14.78 17.56
Previous Close
17.45
Open
17.50
Bid
17.53
Ask
17.83
Low
17.42
High
17.54
Volume
177
Daily Change
0.46%
Month Change
6.11%
6 Months Change
6.44%
Year Change
6.44%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%