- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRXV: Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF
PRXV exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.91 and at a high of 36.01.
Follow Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRXV stock price today?
Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 35.98 today. It trades within 35.91 - 36.01, yesterday's close was 35.88, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of PRXV shows these updates.
Does Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 35.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.49% and USD. View the chart live to track PRXV movements.
How to buy PRXV stock?
You can buy Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 35.98. Orders are usually placed near 35.98 or 36.28, while 15 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow PRXV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRXV stock?
Investing in Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.51 - 36.06 and current price 35.98. Many compare 1.75% and 10.14% before placing orders at 35.98 or 36.28. Explore the PRXV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 36.06. Within 30.51 - 36.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF (PRXV) over the year was 30.51. Comparing it with the current 35.98 and 30.51 - 36.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRXV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRXV stock split?
Praxis Impact Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.88, and 10.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.88
- Open
- 35.91
- Bid
- 35.98
- Ask
- 36.28
- Low
- 35.91
- High
- 36.01
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.14%
- Year Change
- 10.49%