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PRXG: Pernix Group
PRXG exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.33 and at a high of 40.57.
Follow Pernix Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRXG stock price today?
Pernix Group stock is priced at 40.33 today. It trades within 40.33 - 40.57, yesterday's close was 40.23, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PRXG shows these updates.
Does Pernix Group stock pay dividends?
Pernix Group is currently valued at 40.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.76% and USD. View the chart live to track PRXG movements.
How to buy PRXG stock?
You can buy Pernix Group shares at the current price of 40.33. Orders are usually placed near 40.33 or 40.63, while 7 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow PRXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRXG stock?
Investing in Pernix Group involves considering the yearly range 31.48 - 40.81 and current price 40.33. Many compare 2.18% and 17.07% before placing orders at 40.33 or 40.63. Explore the PRXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pernix Group stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pernix Group in the past year was 40.81. Within 31.48 - 40.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pernix Group performance using the live chart.
What are Pernix Group stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pernix Group (PRXG) over the year was 31.48. Comparing it with the current 40.33 and 31.48 - 40.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRXG stock split?
Pernix Group has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.23, and 16.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.23
- Open
- 40.42
- Bid
- 40.33
- Ask
- 40.63
- Low
- 40.33
- High
- 40.57
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.07%
- Year Change
- 16.76%