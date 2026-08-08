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PRVS: Parnassus Value Select ETF
PRVS exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.39 and at a high of 33.53.
Follow Parnassus Value Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRVS stock price today?
Parnassus Value Select ETF stock is priced at 33.53 today. It trades within 33.39 - 33.53, yesterday's close was 33.33, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of PRVS shows these updates.
Does Parnassus Value Select ETF stock pay dividends?
Parnassus Value Select ETF is currently valued at 33.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.75% and USD. View the chart live to track PRVS movements.
How to buy PRVS stock?
You can buy Parnassus Value Select ETF shares at the current price of 33.53. Orders are usually placed near 33.53 or 33.83, while 26 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow PRVS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRVS stock?
Investing in Parnassus Value Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.75 - 33.62 and current price 33.53. Many compare 0.99% and 14.63% before placing orders at 33.53 or 33.83. Explore the PRVS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Parnassus Value Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Parnassus Value Select ETF in the past year was 33.62. Within 26.75 - 33.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Parnassus Value Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Parnassus Value Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Parnassus Value Select ETF (PRVS) over the year was 26.75. Comparing it with the current 33.53 and 26.75 - 33.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRVS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRVS stock split?
Parnassus Value Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.33, and 14.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.33
- Open
- 33.47
- Bid
- 33.53
- Ask
- 33.83
- Low
- 33.39
- High
- 33.53
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.63%
- Year Change
- 14.75%