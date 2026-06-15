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PRNT: 3D Printing (The) ETF
PRNT exchange rate has changed by 1.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.79 and at a high of 25.99.
Follow 3D Printing (The) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRNT News
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Strong Earnings Key As Rates Stay High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRNT stock price today?
3D Printing (The) ETF stock is priced at 25.99 today. It trades within 25.79 - 25.99, yesterday's close was 25.58, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of PRNT shows these updates.
Does 3D Printing (The) ETF stock pay dividends?
3D Printing (The) ETF is currently valued at 25.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.86% and USD. View the chart live to track PRNT movements.
How to buy PRNT stock?
You can buy 3D Printing (The) ETF shares at the current price of 25.99. Orders are usually placed near 25.99 or 26.29, while 11 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow PRNT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRNT stock?
Investing in 3D Printing (The) ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.82 - 26.60 and current price 25.99. Many compare 6.12% and 16.55% before placing orders at 25.99 or 26.29. Explore the PRNT price chart live with daily changes.
What are 3D Printing (The) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of 3D Printing (The) ETF in the past year was 26.60. Within 19.82 - 26.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track 3D Printing (The) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are 3D Printing (The) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of 3D Printing (The) ETF (PRNT) over the year was 19.82. Comparing it with the current 25.99 and 19.82 - 26.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRNT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRNT stock split?
3D Printing (The) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.58, and 16.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.58
- Open
- 25.85
- Bid
- 25.99
- Ask
- 26.29
- Low
- 25.79
- High
- 25.99
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.60%
- Month Change
- 6.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.55%
- Year Change
- 16.86%