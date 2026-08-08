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PRMR: PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF
PRMR exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.64 and at a high of 28.79.
Follow PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PRMR stock price today?
PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.78 today. It trades within 28.64 - 28.79, yesterday's close was 28.52, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of PRMR shows these updates.
Does PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.75% and USD. View the chart live to track PRMR movements.
How to buy PRMR stock?
You can buy PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.78. Orders are usually placed near 28.78 or 29.08, while 13 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow PRMR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PRMR stock?
Investing in PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.80 - 28.83 and current price 28.78. Many compare 3.34% and 17.57% before placing orders at 28.78 or 29.08. Explore the PRMR price chart live with daily changes.
What are PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF in the past year was 28.83. Within 22.80 - 28.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF (PRMR) over the year was 22.80. Comparing it with the current 28.78 and 22.80 - 28.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PRMR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PRMR stock split?
PeakShares RMR Prime Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.52, and 14.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.52
- Open
- 28.64
- Bid
- 28.78
- Ask
- 29.08
- Low
- 28.64
- High
- 28.79
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 3.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.57%
- Year Change
- 14.75%